Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.80.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

