PluraCoin Market Cap Hits $96,582.04 (PLURA)

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One PluraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PluraCoin has a market capitalization of $96,582.04 and $445.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PluraCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PluraCoin Coin Profile

PluraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. PluraCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,805,996 coins. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org . The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PluraCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

PluraCoin Coin Trading

