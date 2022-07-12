Polymath Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Polymath has a total market cap of $173.03 million and $35.39 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

