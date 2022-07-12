PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.