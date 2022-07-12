Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $72,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,601. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.