Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $113,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.82. 20,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $144.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

