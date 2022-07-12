PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,171. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

