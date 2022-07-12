PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shopify stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 578,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,046,436. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.