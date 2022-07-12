PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $17.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

