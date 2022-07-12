PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.97.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

