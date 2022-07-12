PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

