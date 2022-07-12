PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 98,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,539. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 207.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

