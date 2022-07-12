PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $765.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,393.08 or 0.99899630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00040117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

