Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Reduced by KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

