Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,168.00

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $186,667.03 and $34,168.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.