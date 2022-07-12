QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 5.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
