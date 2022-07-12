QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $119,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 25,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. 155,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

