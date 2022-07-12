Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.