Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.70.

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

