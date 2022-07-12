RAI Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $740,613.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $740,613.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00105335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.