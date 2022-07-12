Rarible (RARI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $464,241.00

Rarible (RARI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00011088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $464,241.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,901,111 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

