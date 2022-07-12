Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $84.16 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $84.16 million and $12.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00106752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 120,021,626 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

