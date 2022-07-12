Raymond James Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $6.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTCI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,721. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.96.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,573,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,311,285.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $172,425.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and sold 1,012,201 shares valued at $4,033,897.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

