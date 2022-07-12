Raymond James Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $21.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPI Composites by 720.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,923 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

