Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

