Raze Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,296.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $987,511.49 and approximately $55,296.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

