RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.38. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

