Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.64. Approximately 1,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 530,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

