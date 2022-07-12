Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.04 or 1.00072652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00040045 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00024321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001351 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

