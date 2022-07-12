Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.2%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 3,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,346,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,981 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 151.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,015,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 331,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,020,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

