Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.41) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

