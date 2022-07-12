Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 12th (ABC, ARCC, BMA, CDLX, CLCMF, COWN, CSX, HRMY, MFIN, NNN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 12th:
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.72 target price on the stock.
Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
