Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 12th (ANET, BBWI, CLVT, CSCO, ECL, EXTR, GAIN, IT, JNPR, LYFT)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

