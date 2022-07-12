Reviewing BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTRS and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.45%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -39.64% -16.50% -11.58% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 5.27 -$61.20 million ($0.42) -12.79 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTRS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of BTRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTRS beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

