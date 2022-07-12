Reviewing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.06 -$257.90 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.52 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -15.28

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 116.12%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93% Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96%

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

