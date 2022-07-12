Reviewing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 179.44 -$50.35 million ($0.69) -1.48 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 0.02

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -81.54% -65.96% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PAVmed and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

CVR Medical beats PAVmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; Veris cancer healthcare platform and implantable intelligent vascular port combining remote monitoring and data analytics; NextVent single-use ventilators; FlexMO medical circulatory support cannulas; Veris cardiac monitors; DisappEAR resorbable pediatric ear tubes; Solys noninvasive glucose monitoring. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

