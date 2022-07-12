RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.54 on Friday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

