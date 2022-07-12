Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,268,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,530,000 after acquiring an additional 263,762 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 405,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437,474. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $273.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

