Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. 54,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

