Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

