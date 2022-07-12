Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 3.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $60.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 391.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

