Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.50. 32,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.01 and its 200-day moving average is $445.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.