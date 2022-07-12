Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $1,334,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in International Paper by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.2% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 67,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,815. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.