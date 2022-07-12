Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $203.66. 4,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,803. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

