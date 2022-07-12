Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 165,265 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,664. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.