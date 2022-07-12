Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.20. 5,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.05. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

