Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,500 ($65.41).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,811.50 ($57.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.97 billion and a PE ratio of 443.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,363.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,533.58.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

