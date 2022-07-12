Ritocoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Ritocoin has a market cap of $67,216.57 and $5.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,708,461,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,135,648 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.