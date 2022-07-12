Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 24,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Root has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.22.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Root had a negative net margin of 137.46% and a negative return on equity of 82.88%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Root will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Root by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,681 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Root by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $91,411,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

