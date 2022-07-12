Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,096 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 631,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

